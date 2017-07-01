District Administration names 54 ‘Districts of Distinction’

In its July edition, District Administration magazine honors 54 school districts as Districts of Distinction. This is the seventh round of honorees for this national recognition program, which began in November 2014.

Districts of Distinction has been established by District Administration magazine to honor school districts that are leading the way with new ideas that work. Honorees are selected based on the quantifiable results and replicability of their initiatives. The July 2017 Districts of Distinction honorees were selected by the magazine’s editors from numerous nominations.



The 54 school systems honored in this round of Districts of Distinction, from 23 states, have launched programs that range from partnering with outside organizations for career training to providing healthy dinners for students to combat hunger.

For example, the professional community of Highland Park in New Jersey was instrumental in providing the Gender Identity Protection Policy at Highland Park Public Schools, in part to help ensure personalized support plans for students who needed them. The Unionville-Chads Ford district in Pennsylvania launched a school, family and community partnership to improve special education outcomes. In California’s Pomona USD, district leaders used a state grant to open the Learning Connection, an after-school safe haven that includes intervention programs for literacy and math.



“These districts all have developed exemplary programs to support students in their education well beyond traditional classroom lessons,” says JD Solomon, editorial director at District Administration magazine. “We hope our readers are inspired by the innovation of these honorees to create successful initiatives in their own districts.”



To view a full list of honorees and to learn how to apply for future rounds of Districts of Distinction, visit http://www.districtadministration.com/dod.

