FinancialForce 360 Customer Excellence Award 2017 Providing the final piece of FinancialForce's Financial Management Suite -- collecting payments -- has been great for both Chargent and FinancialForce users.

Chargent, the leading payments application for FinancialForce and Salesforce, has been recognized as the winner in ISV Partner Excellence in FinancialForce’s annual 360 Customer and Partner Excellence Awards. The awards recognize outstanding customer achievements across all FinancialForce solution lines in categories including Best Customer Experience, Exemplary Use of Platform and Community Champion of the Year. New to the awards program this year are two prestigious partner excellence awards for both System Integrators and ISVs.

Chargent was honored to receive the award on June 21, 2017, at FinancialForce Community Live in Las Vegas, the company’s fifth annual and largest customer conference to date.

The award for Partner Excellence, ISV recognizes a software partner who has delivered problem-solving and innovative solutions to customers by leveraging FinancialForce applications and technology. Winners are those who have a proven track record of customer success as well as continued commitment and vision for transforming businesses in partnership with FinancialForce.

Judges selected Chargent for its connectors for FinancialForce Accounting and Billing Central, which help customers organize all of their payment data alongside all of their accounting data, further enabling the 360-degree view of the business.

“The experience of working with so many FinancialForce customers over the past 2 years has been tremendous,” said Micaiah Filkins, Co-Founder & President of AppFrontier, the company behind Chargent. “From embedding real-time payment buttons and links in invoices to automating cash matching, providing the final piece of the Financial Management Suite -- collecting payments -- has been great for both Chargent and FinancialForce users.”

“Congratulations to Chargent and all of this year’s 360 Customer and Partner Excellence Award winners and finalists,” said Tod Nielsen, CEO at FinancialForce. “I am inspired by the incredible journeys many of our customers and partners have taken, and how technology continues to improve their businesses and their ability to deliver great customer experience. We’re excited to be helping companies transform to deliver more services and will continue to build on our flexible and agile ERP solutions to better equip organizations for the new services economy.”

About Chargent

Chargent is the leading payment solution on the Salesforce AppExchange for credit card, eCheck and recurring billing. Chargent puts you in control of your payments, managing everything 100% natively in FinancialForce or Salesforce, so you can capture revenue faster, eliminate duplicate data entry, and improve order and invoicing processes. Chargent includes connections to 30+ payment gateways, such as CyberSource, Authorize.net, PayPal and Stripe. Trusted by millions of users since 2009, Chargent’s parent company AppFrontier LLC is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.AppFrontier.com.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International, and UNIT4. For more information, visit http://www.financialforce.com.