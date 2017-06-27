Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Grapevine has implemented [Pulsara] to improve the communication technologies and protocols for patients experiencing symptoms of stroke or heart attack.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Grapevine has implemented a new technology called Pulsara to improve the communication technologies and protocols for patients experiencing symptoms of stroke or heart attack.

The Pulsara platform runs as an application on the smartphones of the medics in the field and each member of the care team at the hospital. The app allows paramedics or EMTs in the field who recognize a stroke or STEMI to simply tap a button on their smartphones, which then notifies everyone on the hospital team that an ambulance is on its way with the critical patient. As the paramedic enters more information, such as the patient’s medical history and vital signs, every member of the team is instantly updated.

In addition to notifying the entire team of basic information, healthcare providers using Pulsara can transmit ECGs, photos and other medical information necessary to the case. Hospital teams can even send a secure chat right to the medics, telling them to bypass the ED and go directly to the cath lab, for example.

“We are thrilled and honored to be able to serve the incredibly talented teams of Baylor Grapevine,” said James Woodson, CEO and founder of Pulsara. “When you have the opportunity to work with a facility that is already so successful, you also have a chance to really make amazing things happen for the patients it serves. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re all about.”

