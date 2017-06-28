The world of cloud infrastructure and digital workspace technology is in constant change while technology is becoming a crucial component of many organizations.

Accend Networks, the groundbreaking IT network solutions, and managed services provider is one of the companies that contribute to the evolution of the market. Their wide range of services includes network design, data center, VPN solutions, managed service provider, staff augmentation, and training. They specialize in network and cloud security, network design, implementation and support for Data Center, Voice, and Wireless networks. The firm is an official VMWare partner. Its technology partner list also includes Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, NetApp, Splunk, and Veeam.

As Paula Wong, CEO of Accend Networks, emphasizes, “Our efficient, affordable, and accessible outsourced IT team guarantees the optimum result for our clients. We help them save on cost by hiring us only when they need an engineer. Our staff is highly trained, experienced, and certified so clients get top-notch services.”

Now, the company is excited to be exhibiting at VMworld 2017 that will take place between August 27 – 31, 2017, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. VMworld is VMware’s premier thought leadership and education destination for cloud infrastructure and digital workspace technology professionals. Accend Networks will exhibit at Booth #834 and promises to offer many free giveaways to its visitors.

For further information on the company and its services, visit https://www.accendnetworks.com

