“Butterfly Wings are not just Beautiful Things”: a comforting narrative about the metamorphosis of life and death. “Butterfly Wings are not just Beautiful Things” is the creation of published author, Amy Odenthal, a career healthcare worker who is passionate about serving others. Amy Odenthal is a busy single mother of two raising her family in the hills of southeast Ohio. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, watching her children play sports, going to plays, traveling, and writing.

“My hope is that this book will provide some comfort and a sense of peace to others dealing with the loss of a loved one. We will always miss our loved ones, but we know that they are always with us, in our hearts, in our thoughts and in spirit. Yes, my friends, even in the midst of pain, there is beauty to be found. In loving memory of my dad, John McDonald (1947–2015).” -Amy Odenthal

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Odenthal’s new book offers comfort to those dealing with death and loss in general.

“Butterfly Wings” was written following the loss of author Amy Odenthal’s father. During a time of great sadness and heartache, God's love, comfort, and peace flooded her soul. Even in the midst of pain, there was beauty to be found. Soon after the loss of her father, butterflies started appearing.

For Amy, the butterflies offered comfort and peace that went beyond words. Admiring the beauty of the butterflies, she began to contemplate the life cycle of the caterpillar. After a lot of hard work, he completes his job then he blossoms into a beautiful butterfly. Much like the caterpillar, people live their lives on Earth. Once their “job” is done, they begin their new life with the Lord and Savior.

