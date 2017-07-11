Erik Sanchez, Soft-Tex VP of Sourcing and Product Development

Soft-Tex International, a leading manufacturer of advanced memory foam pillows, mattresses, toppers, and many other advanced sleep products, is pleased to announce being named to the 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2017 by the Albany Business Review. Based on three-year revenue growth, this recognition reflects Soft-Tex’s ongoing success in the basic bedding category due to an expanding customer base and new sales channels.

As a result of the growth, Soft-Tex also welcomes new hires in product development & eCommerce along with numerous promotions and moves to fulfill the company’s commitment to continued excellence in product innovation and investing in the growing eCommerce bedding segment.

Product Development

Soft-Tex International has reassigned and hired a number of key people to enhance its growing Product Development Department.

The company announced former Macy’s Group Vice President of Reporting and Analytics, Erik Sanchez will be their VP of Sourcing and Product Development. “Erik comes to us with a wealth of experience and acumen related to trends, product development and sourcing,” said Jeff Chilton, Soft-Tex President & CEO. “He will lead a strong team to keep us ahead in the marketplace,” Chilton continued.

Reporting to Sanchez will be Eric Linn, VP of Marketing and Communications, a newly formed and expanded role to tie in Operations, Sales, Legal and Marketing; Eric Hasper will become Lead Designer, bringing a fresh design perspective to all brands as well as managing the company’s showrooms in New York and Las Vegas; Steven Ge is expanding his current role as VP of China Operations to include more autonomy and additional sign off authority.

eCommerce Business

As Soft-Tex looks to expand its eCommerce presence, Taylor Jones has been hired as Director of Digital Marketing to build Soft-Tex’s presence and brand in the online bedding marketplace while overseeing the company’s digital assets, strategy, and marketing channel development. John Timmerman will add to his responsibilities, overseeing Soft-Tex’s eCommerce and DreamSmart Furniture divisions in an expanded Divisional Vice President role.

International Sales

Larry Wilkins has been hired for International Sales reflecting continued growth and investment in sleep technology and demand for Soft-Tex products in the international marketplace. Wilkins will helm a new division in the company. “Soft-Tex wants to continue growth in a segment that is currently untapped with our brands,” said Chilton, “Larry will bring awareness and focus to this important effort,” Chilton continued.

