KOHLER® KD Series Awarded for Category Innovation

Kohler KD 1000 “It’s very rewarding for the KOHLER KD Series to be recognized among the best new industrial products,” said François Cote, president of Drumco Energie Inc., the Canada-based KOHLER distributor responsible for showcasing the KD Series at MCEE 2017.

The KOHLER KD1000 industrial generator, powered by Kohler’s own KD Series large diesel engine, was recently singled out in a new product competition held in conjunction with MCEE 2017, the largest trade show and conference for the plumbing, hydronics, HVACR, electrical and lighting industries in Canada. The competition, judged by a special jury of industry engineers, recognized unique new products and companies with an exceptional commitment to research and innovation.

“It’s very rewarding for the KOHLER KD Series to be recognized among the best new industrial products,” said François Cote, president of Drumco Energie Inc., the Canada-based KOHLER distributor responsible for showcasing the KD Series at MCEE 2017. “During the show, we reviewed the features and benefits of the KOHLER KD Series with nearly 400 key stakeholders and the response was extremely positive. Claiming the new product award really helped to reinforce the positive feedback we received from everyone throughout the show. It was definitely a positive introduction to this new comprehensive line of industrial generators.”

The KOHLER KD Series is now available worldwide under the KOHLER and KOHLER-SDMO brands. The 800kW to 4000kW industrial line is designed to deliver extreme durability and ultimate reliability in a variety of emergency and prime applications. Targeted industries include: data centers, healthcare, water treatment, oil and gas, telecommunications, mining, and more.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler is committed to reliable, leading-edge products and comprehensive after-sale support. Kohler’s acquisition of SDMO in 2005 created one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generators and power solutions. The companies collectively have more than 150 years of experience in industrial power and now benefit from global R&D, manufacturing, and sales and service. For additional information, please visit http://www.kohlerpower.com or http://www.kohlersdmo.com.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. With more than 55 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of engines and power systems; kitchen and bath products; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler and St Andrews, Scotland. For more details, please visit http://www.kohler.com.