AMERICAN FITTINGS Corporation is pleased to announce and welcome Alan Amidon to the position of Southeast Regional Sales Manager.

In his duties, Alan will be responsible for the sales, marketing, and key account management to the Southeast Territory (Florida, Georgia, Alabama). His office will be out of Lackland, Florida. His primary goal is to enhance the market’s experience for the Company’s products and services. This will be done by working closely with AMFICO Distributors, end users, specifying engineering firms, and contractors.

Alan attended Jacksonville University in Florida and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. He brings a world of experience and knowledge to the Company. His successful and dedicated track record includes over 21 years with ABB / Thomas and Betts, as a regional sales person and most recently product application specialist.

Allen Fischbein, AMERICAN FITTINGS President and CEO states, “We are very excited to welcome Alan to the AMFICO family. He brings to our customers tremendous experience, knowledge and is respected throughout the industry for his honesty, integrity and accomplishments. He truly shares our vision, passion and above all, our commitment to satisfying our customers’ needs 24/7.”

About AMERICAN FITTINGS Corporation (AMFICO ®)

Founded in 1946, AMERICAN FITTINGS Corporation designs and manufactures industrial SPEC grade industrial electrical fittings and related products. 99% of all products are made in the USA at their facility in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Product lines include rigid and emt conduit fittings including the revolutionary AMFICO watertight ground hub, SPECtrum™ cord grips, seal tight fittings, and the patented SPECflex™ FMC connector series. All products are manufactured and engineered to meet the most demanding conditions and specifications.