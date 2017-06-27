Softdocs Named Best Place to Work in South Carolina

As South Carolina’s tech market continues to grow, we are looking to bring more talent to the state by offering a family-focused, supportive, fun atmosphere where our employees can thrive professionally - Mike Murphy, Softdocs CEO and Co-Founder

Softdocs, an education-focused enterprise content management, e-forms and workflow provider, today announced that it was named as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. In its 12th year, the award is sponsored by SC Biz News in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.

“It is truly a privilege to be recognized as one of the best places to work in the state. As South Carolina’s tech market continues to grow, we are looking to bring more talent to the state by offering a family-focused, supportive, fun atmosphere where our employees can thrive professionally,” said Mike Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder, Softdocs. “With the ability to work remotely in the tech space, we are in constant competition with other companies coast to coast in our recruiting efforts. Our modern-day culture, coupled with the appeal of a southeastern lifestyle, is helping us become a very attractive option to quality talent.”

In the past year, Softdocs has grown its employee base by nearly 40 percent and strives to embrace its employee-focused culture through initiatives such as Food Truck Fridays, quarterly town hall meetings, and various team-building events.

This survey-and-awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the state of South Carolina, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses and this year’s list is made up of 70 companies.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The ranked companies will be recognized at a reception and dinner, presented by Colonial Life, on August 3, 2017, and the rankings will be published in the August 2017 issue of SCBIZ magazine.

About Softdocs:

Softdocs develops enterprise content management, e-forms and workflow solutions exclusively for the higher education and K-12 markets. The company’s Etrieve platform redefines business processes, reducing the need for paper and improving student service and employee productivity by providing educational institutions complete control over how content is captured, processed and distributed. A privately held company founded in 1998, Softdocs is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina. For more information, visit http://www.softdocs.com.