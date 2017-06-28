New AC Drive Allows for Automatic Control of Lift Stations

EmotronDirect (http://www.emotrondirect.com), an eCommerce business for the industrial motor control industry, is pleased to announce the availability of the Emotron FlowDrive. FlowDrive is a unique AC Drive that allows for automatic control of lift stations and pumping stations in the water and wastewater markets.

Fully automatic tank and reservoir level control is a key feature of the Emotron FlowDrive, with benefits including optimized energy consumption, minimal maintenance requirements and real-time control. Additional features also include: available in either a robust NEMA 12 / IP54 metal construction or NEMA 1 / IP20 construction; Best Efficiency Point (BEP) calculation for optimal energy saving operation; increased efficiency by using built-in cleaning functions; pump, sump, and pipe cleaning; A category C3 EMC-filter built into each drive as standard; coated boards as standard; detachable multi-language control panel; UL/cUL approval, and much more!

In addition to being able to specify enclosure type (NEMA 1 vs. NEMA 12), EmotronDirect also offers the FlowDrive for 230V or 460V, and 0.5 - 200HP applications. A wide array of communication options are also available for FlowDrive, including Devicenet, Profibus, and EtherCAT, to name a few.

To learn more about the FlowDrive and see available models, please visit https://emotrondirect.com/collections/ac-drives/?_=pf&pf_t_model=FlowDrive

Orebro Municipality in south-central Sweden recently reduced energy costs by 37% after replacing an old soft starter with an Emotron FlowDrive. Read the case study here: http://www.emotron.com/applications-industries/case-studies/water-handling/orebro-municipality-saves-37-on-energy-with-emotron-flowdrive/

Also, watch the introductory 3D video about the Emotron FlowDrive: https://emotrondirect.com/pages/product-videos#flowdrive

In addition to FlowDrive, EmotronDirect has also recently added LSIS Susol Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCBs) to their product offering. Susol MCCBs are renown for their rugged durability and for providing optimal protection of motors and control devices. EmotronDirect features MCCBs for 15A - 1200A, 25kA - 100kA, 2 & 3-Pole units, and a wide range of protection classes.

To see the entire range of Susol Circuit Breakers on EmotronDirect, visit: https://emotrondirect.com/collections/circuit-breakers or to see the 3D introductory product video, watch: https://emotrondirect.com/pages/product-videos#mccb

In addition to the Emotron FlowDrive and Susol Molded Case Circuit Breakers, EmotronDirect also features aggressive pricing on high quality AC Drives, Soft Starters, Power Monitors, Motor Contactors, Overload Relays, Power Transformers, Line & Load Reactors, Motor Protection Filters, and Flow Meters. For more information about products and services available through EmotronDirect, visit http://www.emotrondirect.com or call 866.834.8235