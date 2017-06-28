“Poems in the Sea of Life”: a compilation of verse inspired directly by books of the Bible, from the Old Testament through the Gospels and Book of Revelation. “Poems in the Sea of Life” is the creation of published author Robert Carlos Sr., a retired Air Force master sergeant, police lieutenant, and teacher of children with special needs currently residing in Hampton, Virginia with his wife of forty-five years, Rosa. Still active in retirement, he attends Ebenezer Baptist Church and serves as an assistant superintendent of Sunday school and head of the Jail Ministry.

“The book of poems is written as a thought-provoking gesture meant to spurn casual or formal conversation, enlightenment, and motivation as well as learned discussion about God’s Word. Some poems are a recompilation, whole or in part of a Bible book, or was inspired by a particular book or passage(s). The poems do not serve as a witness to profess an authoritative doctrine or directive written by Bible scholars. They can, however, be a catalyst to invoke personal insight about one’s own faith and God’s purpose for their lives.”

-Robert Carlos Sr.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Carlos Sr.‘s new book is a collection of poems inspired by Scripture and suitable for contemplation, daily devotion, or as discussion topics for Sunday School.

View a synopsis of “Poems in the Sea of Life” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase “Poems in the Sea of Life” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Poems in the Sea of Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.