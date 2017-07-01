New Town & Country Supply Association convenience store in Laurel, MT “We’re anticipating growth on the west end of Laurel, especially with talk of an interchange coming in,” said Wes Burley, general manager.

Town & Country Supply Association cut the ribbon on a new convenience store and casino at 817 West Main Street in Laurel on Monday, June 19. It is the third Town & Country retail location in the community, where the cooperative’s offices are also housed.

“We’re anticipating growth on the west end of Laurel, especially with talk of an interchange coming in,” said Wes Burley, general manager of Town & Country Supply Association. “We had planned to use the site for a cardlock and truck barn, but when a beer and wine license with gaming became available, we determined we would move forward with the c-store and casino.”

Like its sister store on 315 South First Avenue, the new Laurel location offers all the basics: fuel, snacks and drinks, gifts, souvenirs and more. The casino has also been designed to welcome locals and visitors alike.

Burley said the Laurel community has been excited about the new location. “The gas pumps were operational beginning in February and people saw the large parking area and the easy access in and out,” he said. “They’d come up to the door and ask when the store would be open. It’s been something they—and we—have been anticipating.”

The new store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The casino is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to midnight, and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition to the two Laurel stores, the cooperative has convenience stores in Hardin, Billings and Bridger. It also operates three farm stores carrying feed, fencing and other supplies.

Town & Country Supply Association is a farm supply cooperative serving the needs of its members and surrounding communities. It is made up of four divisions: agronomy, energy, farm supply operations and convenience stores. Its focus on providing a diverse array of quality products and services has led to its sustained growth and improved market share in Montana and Wyoming. For more information, please visit http://www.TandCSupply.com or phone the corporate office at (406) 628-6314.