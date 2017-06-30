“My Own Life and Death Experiences”: the candid memoir of a man given many chances to live the life God intended. “My Own Life and Death Experiences” is the creation of published author Bruce W. Rosenbaum Sr., a married father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce W. Rosenbaum Sr.‘s new book is an honest account of a man who survived several close encounters with death and ultimately banished addiction from his life.

View a synopsis of “My Own Life and Death Experiences” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase “My Own Life and Death Experiences” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “My Own Life and Death Experiences”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.