Author Bruce W. Rosenbaum, Sr.‘s newly released “My Own Life and Death Experiences” is a memoir of a close encounter with death that ultimately inspired a change in life.

Share Article

“My Own Life and Death Experiences” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce W. Rosenbaum Sr. is a compelling story of one man’s repeated close calls with death due in no small part to a lifetime of alcohol abuse. Through the grace of God and the support and patience of his loving wife, the author reclaims his life from the grip of addiction and rededicates himself to his family and Jesus Christ.

News Image

(PRWEB)

“My Own Life and Death Experiences”: the candid memoir of a man given many chances to live the life God intended. “My Own Life and Death Experiences” is the creation of published author Bruce W. Rosenbaum Sr., a married father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce W. Rosenbaum Sr.‘s new book is an honest account of a man who survived several close encounters with death and ultimately banished addiction from his life.

View a synopsis of “My Own Life and Death Experiences” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase “My Own Life and Death Experiences” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “My Own Life and Death Experiences”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department
Christian Faith Publishing
+1 (866) 554-0919 Ext: 2
Email >
Visit website