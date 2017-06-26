Intermodal EXPO Sessions and Speakers Announced

The Intermodal Association of North America, the only transportation trade association representing the combined interests of the intermodal freight industry, has announced its lineup of educational sessions and speakers for Intermodal EXPO 2017, that will be held Sept. 17-20 in Long Beach, Calif.

Opening the event on Monday is the popular Intermodal FreightCast, moderated by John Larkin, managing director, research at Stifel Financial Corporation. This year’s FreightCast speakers are: Lee Clair, managing partner of Transportation and Logistics Advisors, LLC; Larry Gross, president & founder, Gross Transportation Consulting; and Alan Murphy, chief executive officer & partner of SeaIntel Maritime Analysis.

On Tuesday morning, appearing at his first transportation association conference, is Bill Driegert, director of Uber Freight. IANA Chair Adriene Bailey will join him for a one-on-one conversation to explore Uber Freight’s business model and the increasing use of technology in intermodal freight services.

EXPO’s 18 educational sessions appear in five separate tracks, including: Economics and the Environment, Operations, Sales & Service, and Technology. The fifth track, Intermodal University, offers two hands-on learning experiences that bookend Monday’s and Tuesday’s programming. Intermodal 101 – Getting Started in Intermodal explains the fundamentals of the intermodal business, and the Terminal Automation Learning Lab will provide insight into the impacts of facility automaton.

The EXPO Student Competition, now in its fourth year, will once again feature IANA’s Scholarship schools going head-to-head to solve a current industry challenge. The case competition will be held on Sunday afternoon, September 17. Since its inception, IANA’s Scholarship Program has contributed over $1.8 MM towards the education of the next generation of intermodal executives.

For additional programming information, visit http://www.intermodalEXPO.com