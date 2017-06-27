Virtually every Hotelier is looking for ways to offer more value to its loyalty customers. The partnership between Eleven and Cendyn means brands can offer frictionless high-speed Internet as a benefit of loyalty program membership.

Eleven, the cloud-based guest Wi-Fi management leader and Cendyn, a cloud-based hospitality software and services company, announced today at HITEC 2017 the availability of an integration between the ElevenOS central authentication platform and Cendyn Hotel CRM Suite that enables hotel brands to reward their loyalty members with free or premium Wi-Fi seamlessly across all of their properties.

ElevenOS guest Wi-Fi platform makes it easy for hotel brands to centrally authenticate guests and deliver a frictionless experience across devices, properties and providers. The integration with Cendyn brings together Wi-Fi analytics with unrivalled insights and consolidated guest data to set the stage for hotel brands to deliver increasingly personalized Wi-Fi driven experiences that build guest loyalty.

“Today’s connected traveler expects to have personalized, unique experiences wherever they go and a big part of that is providing a reliable Wi-Fi experience at their destination,” said Michael Bennett, SVP Global Marketing and Business Development at Cendyn. “We are pleased to partner with Eleven to ensure that hotel brands’ loyalty members are rewarded with high performance Wi-Fi and their hotels are utilizing a state-of-the-art guest intelligence solution that provides real-time insights and personalized communications to all their guests.”

Loyalty programs provide a framework to nurture guest relationships, offering recognition, perks and options to redeem rewards. Yet today, only 40% of hotel guests belong to a loyalty program (Global Insights, Oracle, “What do Consumers Want from a Loyalty Program?” Feb, 2017). Hotel brands today can offer automatic Wi-Fi connection and free or enhanced Wi-Fi as a compelling incentive to increase new member registrations and reward existing loyalty members each time they travel.

“The integration between Eleven and Cendyn is strategic for the industry,” said Andrew Yorra, Chief Strategy Officer at Eleven. “Virtually every Hotelier is looking for ways to offer more value to its loyalty customers. The partnership between Eleven and Cendyn means brands can offer frictionless high-speed Internet as a benefit of loyalty program membership.”

To learn more, visit Eleven at booth #307 and Cendyn at booth #511 at HITEC, June 27-29 in Toronto.

ABOUT ELEVEN

Eleven pioneered the development of cloud-based guest Wi-Fi management software for the hospitality industry in 2002. The ElevenOS central authentication platform enables hotel brands to centrally manage guest Wi-Fi across multiple devices, properties and providers with real-time analytics. With ElevenOS, hoteliers can effectively leverage their Wi-Fi network to identify and engage guests to improve brand loyalty. An open platform, ElevenOS easily plugs into leading network hardware and service providers and requires zero proprietary infrastructure. Thousands of hotel and cruise brands trust Eleven to keep more than 9 million guests connected every month. For more information, visit http://www.elevenwifi.com.

ABOUT CENDYN

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving sales and marketing performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales, and event management. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Toronto, Whistler, London and Singapore, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 clients in 143 countries with enterprise spend levels in excess of $1 billion. For more information, visit http://www.cendyn.com.