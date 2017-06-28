Our partnerships with these leading distributors will ensure customers have close, dependable relationships and faster times to market

Navitas Semiconductor today announced it has expanded its support in Asia by entering two new distribution partnerships for its ground-breaking Gallium Nitride (GaN) power ICs. By partnering with Myland Technologies, Inc. and Allied Group (HK) Limited, Navitas provides customers in China and Taiwan with fast and easy access to samples, products and reference designs, featuring the world’s first GaN power IC technology.

“High-volume customers in China and Taiwan are developing remarkable, innovative products, and Navitas’ monolithically-integrated GaN technology enables their engineers to deliver next-generation power solutions with high performance, small size and low cost,” said Stephen Oliver, the company’s vice president of Sales & Marketing. “Our partnerships with these leading distributors will ensure customers have close, dependable relationships and faster times to market.”

Navitas announced in February a major technology breakthrough with the introduction of the industry’s first integrated half-bridge GaN power IC, to enable up to a 100x increase in switching speeds while increasing energy savings by 40 percent or more.

“GaN has inherent advantages to ensure the continued evolution of advanced applications,” said Kevin Yu, GM at Myland Technologies. “Our customers recognize the value of Navitas’ GaN power ICs, and this agreement provides them with access to this leading technology.”

“The Allied Group is excited to team up with Navitas to distribute GaN power ICs,” said Sammi Li, chief representative for the Allied Group. “There is high demand for new technology to overcome power design obstacles, across mobile, consumer and industrial markets and from 25W smartphone chargers to multi-kW server power supplies.”

About Navitas:

Navitas Semiconductor Inc. is the world’s first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2013 and based in El Segundo, CA, USA. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 200 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. The proprietary AllGaN™ process design kit monolithically integrates the highest performance GaN FETs with logic and analog circuits. Navitas GaN Power ICs enable smaller, higher energy efficient and lower cost power for mobile, consumer, enterprise and new energy markets. Over 30 Navitas patents are granted or pending.

