Realty Executives International has signed its newest brokerage in Edmonton, Alberta welcoming 15 new real estate agents as its Executives. Led by Darlene Reid and Steven Reid, Rock Point Realty will be known as Realty Executives Vision. The duo combines a top 5% performer in Edmonton in Darlene, with Steven as the firm’s new broker, a lawyer and an instructor at the REALTORS® Association of Edmonton. “After seven years of successfully growing our own brokerage, we’re excited to join Realty Executives and are immediately adding new Executives with lucrative incentives and support from the franchisor. It’s great to be the first new Realty Executives brokerage in Western Canada now that Realty Executives International is investing in developing the territory itself in Alberta,” comments Darlene.

The franchisor, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, will host events with Darlene, Steven and its other brokers in the Edmonton area to recruit agents in the next few weeks. These events will give brokers and agents a chance to see Realty Executives’ latest pricing, technology, training, marketing and concierge support for top performing agents. “As the founder of the 100% commission concept, Realty Executives has a long reputation as the innovator in real estate brokerage and agent services. It attracts top performers through its disruptive pricing plans that put more money in agents’ and brokers’ pockets. This gives us the opportunity to continue to give our home buyers and sellers the best deals and service in the area,” says Steven Reid.

Western Canada, incorporating Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, is the newest direct investment front for Realty Executives International, owned by True North Companies. “Realty Executives is the sole real estate brand and franchise system among the diverse set of True North brands we’re developing in Western Canada. We’re investing millions of dollars in expansion throughout Canada, with over 20 corporate owned locations and nearly 100 employees, as well as hundreds of agents and dozens of Realty Executives franchises,” says David Tedesco, CEO of Realty Executives International and True North Companies.

About Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC

Established in 1965, Realty Executives International is one of the largest and most established real estate franchise systems in the world, with over 8,000 agents and 500 offices globally. The company offers disruptive pricing models particularly attractive to top performing agents. Its unrivaled mobile technology, business tools, training and concierge service are coupled with protected territories and financing for qualified franchisees. The Scottsdale-based, privately held company has been ranked as a leader in the real estate industry by publications like Entrepreneur, Success and Inc. magazines. For additional company information visit http://www.RealtyExecutives.com.

About Realty Executives Vision

Realty Executives Vision began as Rock Point Realty of Edmonton, Alberta. It is led by Darlene Reid and Steven Reid, B.A., LL.B. Darlene is a perennial top 5% sales performer in Edmonton, while Steven is a lawyer and instructor at the REALTORS® Association of Edmonton and will be the broker of the new franchise. Darlene has served on the Member Services Committee of the Association, while Steven consulted on and will instruct for its new Services for Success Course for new REALTORS®. Darlene and Steven built their brokerage of 15 agents into a distinct powerhouse offering buyers and sellers cash back and flat rate listings, coupled with unparalleled personal service and Edmonton real estate expertise.