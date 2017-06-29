Adix Painting Wins APC's Top Job Award – Four Years in a Row

Adix Painting. Inc, APC Award Winner for 4 Years Running The Top Job Award is given annually to the top residential painting contractors throughout the country. Adix Painting has won this prestigious honor 4 years running.

The American Painting Contactors Magazine has been awarding the Top Job honor for 19 years, the judges look for contractors that go above and beyond for their customers. They look at companies who provide the best service and craftsmanship for their customers and help overcome all obstacles and challenges to create the best possible final product.

The Top Job Award is given annually to the top residential painting contractors throughout the country. Adix Painting has won this prestigious honor 4 years running – helping to establish them as one of the best painters in Arizona.

Adix Painting was recognized as having all of the qualities and results of a Top Job company. This year’s award singled out a specific project in Scottsdale, AZ, where a homeowner wanted to paint the exterior of their condo. During the inspection, Steve Adickes, owner of Adix Painting, showed true interest and care in the owner's property. It shows sign of wear from years of neglect and improper maintenance. Weather conditions had damaged support beams over the carport and rotted wood in around the carport. Other beams on the property had been painted over improperly causing the paint to fail. The stucco was cracking and falling where the beams entered the wall. The stucco from top to bottom was cracking and losing paint.

With Adix Painting’s unique approach to customer service, all of the challenges and obstacles of the property were able to be corrected and repaired. The homeowner was so impressed with Steve’s approach and his care of her property that she has retained his services to complete several interior projects later this year.

When notified of the continuation of their winning streak Steve Adickes said "We are again very blessed to be recognized for our craftsmanship in being selected as a TOP JOB craftsman in the Phoenix area by APC Magazine. A person’s home is typically their largest investment and requires constant dedication to maintain and improve their property’s value. When homes are first constructed, the exterior coatings that are applied to the many substrates are sufficient to satisfy local ROC (Registrar of Contractors) and warranties but are applied to surfaces that have not been appropriately primed or prepared according to material data sheets. Therefore, they do not hold up to the desert elements. If a homeowner neglects to keep up with routine maintenance, we have surfaces that easily become restoration projects! We enjoy helping our clients capture property value and assist in their peace of mind. We accomplish this by practicing proper surface preparation steps followed with adequate top coats and deliver a finish that will survive the harsh desert climate for six years or more.”

