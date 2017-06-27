IPConfigure to Showcase Cloud-Based VMS at NRF Protect

Embedded within a camera, Orchid Fusion VMS delivers back-up monitoring and recording redundancy - ensuring you’ll never be left holding the check again.

IPConfigure is excited to be featuring Orchid Fusion VMS running inside a Pelco camera at NRF Protect, the largest Retail and Restaurant Loss Prevention Event in North America.

Orchid Fusion VMS consistently offers a winning surveillance platform for retail and restaurant customers with its simple and easy to use browser-based interface, cross-platform support, and remote access optimized for low-bandwidth connections. What’s more, Orchid Fusion VMS’s rich and extensive API interface means that its capabilities are constantly expanding through a variety of analytics, point of sale, and other third party integrations.

Orchid Fusion VMS has a strong presence among retail and restaurant customers running traditional Windows and Linux servers. Expanding on this versatility, IPConfigure has partnered with Pelco to bring the industry a self-contained, full-featured, autonomous VMS running entirely inside a Pelco Sarix IME+ Next Gen camera. This embedded capability allows Orchid Fusion VMS to reduce hardware costs and physical footprint by eliminating all on-premise storage and server equipment - a significant advantage in environments where space and IT support are in short supply.

Historically, on-premise NVRs are vulnerable to theft and tampering, leaving retail and business owners holding the check for replacement equipment, and with no available video evidence. By running inside a Pelco camera, Orchid Fusion VMS delivers back-up monitoring and recording redundancy - ensuring you’ll never be left holding the check again.

As part of IPConfigure’s full-range of services that complement the unique needs of the retail and restaurant industries, Orchid Fusion VMS Cloud Access Service is a hosted solution that provides turn-key, federated access to video from all linked store locations from a single, searchable, web-interface. With an easy and firewall-friendly set-up process, this managed service provides health monitoring, loss prevention trend analysis, and exception-based reporting with video verification.

The NRF Protect Expo will take place June 27-28, 2017 at the Gaylord National Harbor in Washington DC. Stop by Booth 1410 to see Orchid Fusion VMS in action or email sales(at)ipconfigure.com for a personal demonstration.