Author Gary Heesch‘s newly released “America Dying on the Vine” is a thought-provoking collection of essays addressing the past and current state of affairs in America

“America Dying on the Vine” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Heesch is a provocative and sometimes controversial treatise on America’s past juxtaposed with its present, and a no-holds-barred commentary on political institutions in the United States.

“America Dying on the Vine”: a collection of essays offering solutions for fed-up Americans looking for change. “America Dying on the Vine” is the creation of published author Gary Heesch, a US Air Force veteran who lived and taught among the Navajo people in the late 1950s, which gave him an insight into a world within the United States that he didn’t know existed. After a career in the field of medical research, he retired to Utah with his wife and now writes as a hobby.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Heesch‘s new book is a provocative look at government institutions in the context of American history, and offers the author’s perspective and life experiences to suggest actions leading to new and brighter future.

