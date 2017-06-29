Journey at Pechanga Hole 7

Golfers, grab their clubs and pack their bags for an epic golf adventure with a view at Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country. Visitors to the region can hit the links at any of the six courses, although three notables, Temecula Creek Inn, CrossCreek Golf Club, and Journey at Pechanga, afford the most spectacular views of age-old trees, epic mountain views, and sprawling vistas overlooking the rolling hills of wine country. Plan a 2-3 night stay to experience the Temecula Valley Golf Trail.

Temecula Creek Inn

Part of the JC Golf Collection, Temecula Creek Inn’s Golf 27-Hole championship golf course offers golfers breathtaking views of stunning Temecula Valley as the course meanders through more than 300 acres of natural beauty. Dramatic mountain views, elevation changes, mature trees, and water features throughout the 27 holes are just part of the reason Temecula Creek Inn course has received a Four-Star rating from Golf Digest’s “Places to Play” list of top courses throughout the country. Full service driving range, golf pro shop, and PGA Golf instructors add to this Temecula Creek’s allure.

CrossCreek Golf Club

Legendary golf course designer Arthur Hills is the architect behind CrossCreek Golf Club and the result is epic. Age old oak and sycamore trees, fresh water streams, and seclusion from the outside world offer respite and challenge to golfers seeking both natural splendor and a test of skill. The par 71 layout, complete with various tee positions, makes the course accessible to all levels of play. A golf shop, PGA professionals, and CrossCreek Grille round out the experience.

Journey at Pechanga

Home to some of California’s most popular golf tournaments, Journey at the Pechanga Resort & Casino, is an award-winning 18-hole golf course consistently rated among the nation’s best courses by Golf Week magazine. The 72-par course, designed by Arthur Hills and Steve Forrest, meanders through Temecula Valley with incredible vista views and elevation changes, most notably on the 488-yard 6th hole where elevation drops nearly 300 feet from tee to green. Impeccable views continue after the scorecards have been signed at Journey’s End Bar & Restaurant overlooking the stunning terrain.

