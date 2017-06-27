Rigaku Progeny ResQ 1064nm handheld Raman analyzer

Rigaku Corporation is pleased to announce that Rigaku Analytical Devices, a leading provider of innovative handheld Raman spectrometers, will be showcasing feature enhancements of the handheld Rigaku Progeny ResQ analyzer at a number of upcoming events. These enhancements include an expanded library that includes the latest fentanyl strands, the ability to pair a smartphone to view live field analysis, customized setting applications specific to analysis conditions, and the ability to identify lower concentrations using a SERS signal enhancement kit.

With the use of a handheld 1064nm Progeny ResQ spectrometer, first responders have the ability to bring analytical technology to the point of need, which minimizes the impact of hazmat incidences, terrorist threats, and drug trafficking. Product demonstrations can be seen at the following upcoming events:



Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CBRN) Exhibition in Fort Leonard Wood, MO June 26-28 at Booth #219

Non-Conventional Threat (NCT Europe), Congress Center Haus in Sonthofen, Germany June 28-29 Booth #43

Interpol World, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore July 5-7 Booth #4N01

Ravens Challenge, Real World IED Incident Training in Hua Hin, Thailand July 10-21

International Association of Fire Chiefs’ Fire Rescue International (FRI 2017) Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, NC July 27-29 Booth #504

To find out more about the capabilities of the MIL-STD 810G certified Progeny ResQ analyzer with 24/7 reachback support, please visit the Rigaku Analytical Devices team at the aforementioned events or visit http://www.Rigaku.com/ResQ

About Rigaku Analytical Devices (RAD)

RAD was formed as the global handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzer business unit of Rigaku Corporation in 2011. RAD’s portfolio of handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers are used for a variety of applications, empowering our customers to achieve rapid lab-quality results any time, any place.

For further information please contact:

Jen Lynch

Marketing Director

Rigaku Analytical Devices

Wilmington, MA USA

Tel: +1 781-328-1024

Jen.Lynch(at)rigaku(dot)com