Growth in Industry-Backed Certifications Signals Future of CTE

As educators seek to prepare students with 21st century skills to enter the modern workforce, Career and Technical Education (CTE) is quickly adapting to meet their needs. CEV Multimedia, the leading producer of CTE curriculum resources, announces that students earned more than 5,000 industry-backed certifications in the 2016-17 school year through iCEV, the most comprehensive online resource for CTE where students can earn up to twelve industry-backed certifications.

The number of earned certifications on iCEV increased by 190 percent from the 2015-16 school year, affirming the value and demand of industry collaboration. CEV Multimedia partnered with key industry stakeholders to develop certifications for validating the skills of students to future employers and educational institutions.

“The requirements to enter the workforce are changing and CTE has adapted to ensure students are ready for new and emerging career fields,” said Dusty Moore, president of iCEV. “Industry-backed certifications play an important role in preparing our future workforce as they provide students with an advantage in gaining employment while also providing validation of a student’s qualifications to potential employers. Earning an industry certification proves that a student has mastered particular skills that employers find valuable.”

The vast number of student certifications spans 197 school districts nationwide, representing an increase in the number of districts participating by 112 percent since the 2015-16 school year. Data also indicates the long-term increase and commitment of districts to offer and encourage students to earn certifications year over year.

The growth of certifications and district participation is coupled with the increase of educator and student CTE participation overall. Across the entire iCEV program, students have viewed more than 7.3 million minutes of video-based lessons and have answered more than 35 million assessment questions during the 2016-17 school year. iCEV’s offerings extend far beyond industry-backed certifications by delivering on-demand learning with customized playlists, instant video streaming, online testing and grading and continuous additions to its content library.

During the 2016-17 school year, the most popular industry-backed certifications were the Southwest Airlines Professional Communications certification, the Benz School of Floral Design Principles of Floral Design certification and the Elanco Veterinary Medical Applications certification. The states earning the most certifications through iCEV are California, Texas and Kentucky.

