Soliant Names 2017 Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S.

Soliant Health, a leading specialty healthcare staffing provider and part of Adecco Group, is proud to name Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. as Soliant’s Most Beautiful Hospital in the U.S. for 2017.

For the ninth year in a row, Soliant Health turned to hospital staff, patients, and community supporters to determine the Top 20 hospitals worthy of “Most Beautiful Hospital in the U.S.” distinction. More than 50 nominations later, Soliant opened up the contest to a month-long voting period to determine its winners.

This year, Soliant received more than 100,000 votes and named Orange Regional Medical Center (ORMC) as its 2017 winner. As part of the Greater Hudson Valley Health System, ORMC serves nearly half a million people living in New York’s Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties. Equipped with 383 beds, it employs more than 2,400 healthcare professionals in its main campus in Middletown.

“We are truly honored to be named America’s Most Beautiful Hospital,” said Scott Batulis, President and CEO of the Greater Hudson Valley Health System and Orange Regional Medical Center. “We have worked hard for many years to create an impeccable, healing environment for our patients. Our architects, interior design teams, and our art curator have created an exceptional environment that features piano players, healing gardens, incredible artwork and private rooms. Our hospital is beautiful, but what makes our hospital the best in the U.S. is the excellent care our physicians and employees provide to our patients every day.”

A product of two campuses merging into one in August of 2011, Orange Regional Medical Center has experienced rapid expansion, most recently with the addition of a new five-story 153,000 square-foot outpatient facility and a 23,000 square-foot Cancer Center. It became the first new, freestanding hospital in the state of New York in more than 20 years. ORMC provides patients with unique perks such as free valet parking, gardens fit for strolling, and a fitness trail complete with exercise stations. In 2016, it received Magnet recognition for excellence in nursing care from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

“We are thrilled to name Orange Regional Medical Center as Soliant’s 2017 Most Beautiful Hospital in the U.S.,” said Soliant Health President David Alexander. “This is a very well-deserved recognition by a hospital more than 100 years in the making, built by the support of donors, community members, and philanthropists who share a lifelong commitment to providing excellent patient care.”

The remaining Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S. of 2017, each with their own honor-worthy characteristics, are as follows:

2 Riverview Medical Center

3 Doctors Memorial Hospital

4 Summit Pacific Medical Center

5 Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC

6 Eskenazi Hospital

7 Kettering Medical Center

8 Mosaic Life Care

9 Norton Sound Regional Hospital

10 Flagler Hospital

11 Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital

12 PinnacleHealth West Shore Hospital

13 Intermountain Medical Center

14 FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital

15 St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

16 La Rabida Children’s Hospital

17 Sioux Center Health

18 Broughton Hospital

19 Primary Children’s Hospital

20 Dell Children’s Medical Center

To read more about Soliant Health’s Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S., please visit http://www.soliant.com/hospitals-2017.

To learn more about Orange Regional Medical Center and see a virtual tour of its campus, please visit https://www.ormc.org/about-us.

To learn more about Soliant Health, please visit http://www.soliant.com.

About Soliant Health

Soliant Health, an Adecco Group company, is a leading provider of specialized healthcare staffing services to hospitals and healthcare providers. By supplying traveling healthcare professionals on both temporary and direct hire assignments, Soliant Health delivers comprehensive healthcare staffing services to leading facilities across the United States. Soliant's teams of professionals are qualified to fill physician, nursing, therapy, pharmacy, and other healthcare positions.

