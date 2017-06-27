Patience is required with Windows Server 2016, especially considering that many of the new features are currently under-documented. This course is critical for organizations making the move to the latest version of this important operating system.

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new online video training course, Identity with Windows Server 2016 (Exam 70-742).

This 42-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Anthony Sequeira uses hands-on virtual labs to reinforce the skills and concepts taught as learners master Active Directory, PowerShell, Group Policy, and more for Microsoft's popular new Windows Server 2016 product. Sequeira's course gives IT professionals practical experience for real-world application of skills, while also serving as preparation for the 70-742 exam, one of three exams needed for the Microsoft MCSA: Windows Server 2016 certification.

"Close to 90 percent of the server OS market share belongs to various versions of Microsoft Windows Server," Sequeira said. "This course is critical for organizations making the move to the latest version of this important operating system."

Sequeira brings more than two decades of experience to the course, lending his expertise and experience to learners looking to advance their IT careers. He holds a variety of IT industry certifications from some of the biggest vendors including Cisco and Microsoft.

"Patience is required with Windows Server 2016, especially considering that many of the new features are currently under-documented," Sequeira said. "Be sure to make a plan for completing the virtual labs along with the video training. Write your plan down. Stick to it each day and build your momentum."

Identity with Windows Server 2016 (Exam 70-742) is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semi-annually, or yearly.

