Arbella Insurance Selects IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, today announced that Arbella Insurance has selected IVANS to automate servicing through the independent agency channel. Arbella will benefit from a single exchange to increase ease of doing business through IVANS Claims Download with their agency partners, ensuring access to the most up-to-date claims information in the management system.

“As claim volumes and repair costs continue to rise, so do customer demands for responsiveness, flexibility and communication,” said Joseph L. Salerno II, vice president of Claims, Arbella Insurance. “Partnering with IVANS is part of our ongoing effort to leverage innovative technology to make doing business with Arbella easier than ever, while ensuring that we provide the same exceptional customer service levels that we always have.”

IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs and agencies. IVANS Download automates the generation and exchange of Personal and Commercial Lines policy, Claims, eDocs and Messages, and other policyholder-related transactions from insurers to agencies and MGAs, driving connectivity between industry stakeholders to ensure that current, accurate information is continually available throughout the policy lifecycle.

“Changing market opportunities and consumer demand for instant information are redefining insurer-agency relationships and requiring increased connectivity across the insurance value chain,” said Thad Bauer, vice president and general manager of IVANS Insurance. “IVANS will enable Arbella to automate servicing and provide new ways to engage agency partners and insureds with policy information when and where they need it.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the property and casualty insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 30 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 30,000 independent insurance agencies and 380 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About Arbella

Established in 1988, the Arbella Insurance Group (http://www.arbella.com) is a company with over $800M in revenue with over $1B in assets, headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. Arbella is a customer-focused regional property and casualty insurance company, providing personal and business insurance in Massachusetts and Connecticut and business insurance in Rhode Island and New Hampshire.