Cybriant announced today it is a reseller, Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), Certified Implementation Partner, and Certified Training Partner with AlienVault®.

As a reseller, Cybriant is able to offer and configure the entire line of AlienVault’s Unified Security Management products through licenses, renewals, and training.

As an MSSP, Cybriant offers managed SIEM services powered with AlienVault’s Unified Security Management (USM) platform. Clients benefit from Cybriant’s security monitoring expertise and its strategic approach to security management, threat detection, and incident response.

Cybriant has also been selected by AlienVault as a Certified Implementation Partner assisting AlienVault end-users with the deployment, configuration, and customization of AlienVault’s USM Appliance and USM Anywhere technologies. Similarly, Cybriant has been contracted by AlienVault as a Certified Training Partner instructing the AlienVault® USM Appliance™ for Security Engineers course. This live 5 day course is scheduled on a bi-monthly basis and hosted in Alpharetta, GA at Cybriant’s corporate headquarters.

"We are excited about our broadening partnership with AlienVault which demonstrates our commitment and depth of expertise with AlienVault technology,” said Bill Brown, EVP of Cybriant. “Working with AlienVault enables us to extend the benefits of our enterprise grade cybersecurity services to mid-market and SMB companies.”

“Our technology combined with Cybriant’s expertise provides companies of all sizes who have limited security staff and IT budgets with a complete security solution at a competitive price point,” said Mike LaPeters, VP Global Channels. “Cybriant can now leverage AlienVault’s proven security and threat intelligence platform to help their customers reduce the time to detect and respond to today’s advanced threats.”

About Cybriant

Cybriant assists companies in making informed business decisions and sustaining operational effectiveness in the design, implementation, and management of their cybersecurity programs. We deliver a comprehensive and customizable set of strategic and adaptive cybersecurity services which address the entire security landscape. These services include assessment and planning, testing and hunting, SIEM management and security monitoring, perimeter and endpoint protection, and secure cloud networking. Cybriant also delivers support services for the secure maintenance, relocation, and disposition of physical and data assets. We make enterprise grade cyber security services accessible to the Mid-Market and beyond.

About AlienVault

AlienVault has simplified the way organizations detect and respond to today’s ever evolving threat landscape. Their unique and award-winning approach, trusted by thousands of customers, combines the essential security controls of our all-in-one platform, AlienVault Unified Security Management, with the power of AlienVault’s Open Threat Exchange, the world’s largest crowd-sourced threat intelligence community, making effective and affordable threat detection attainable for resource-constrained IT teams. AlienVault is a privately held company headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by Trident Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Institutional Venture Partners, GGV Capital, and have secured many enterprise organizations with their visionary approach to threat detection such as: New York Times, U.S. Airforce, Oracle, Hyatt, Intuit, YMCA, Doll and Subaru to name a few.

