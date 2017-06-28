AlphaBEST Sends 52 Employees to Human-Focused Leadership Conference

AlphaBEST Education, an afterschool company that brings a unique blend of cutting-edge curriculum and recreation directly into school buildings across 12 states, recently sent 52 employees to the third annual WorkHuman Conference, Powered by Globoforce, in Phoenix, Ariz. This year’s conference featured speakers including Michelle Obama, Susan Cain, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and centered around the idea of making the workplace more holistic and human.

“We’re a company that’s focused on putting employees at the center of all we do and all the decisions we make, but we realized sometimes those intentions aren’t clearly supported with strategies,” said Judy Nee, CEO of AlphaBEST, which employs more than 1,500 employees. “As we continue to grow, making our employees feel truly heard and valued matters more than ever, which is why we knew WorkHuman would be such a perfect fit for our organization.”

With 52 in attendance, AlphaBEST made up the largest employee group at WorkHuman by far, and split their attendees into smaller groups to help make the experience more meaningful. Each group was tasked with keeping a specific workplace issue in mind – such as how to encourage internal growth and how to deal with employee conflict – throughout the conference, applying the talks they heard to that overarching theme. The company sent a small group of attendees to the 2016 WorkHuman Conference and, Nee says, quickly realized AlphaBEST would benefit greatly by having more of their workforce at this year’s event.

“We firmly believe organizations that invest in their employees – fostering teamwork and coaching and mentoring them – are more likely to succeed,” said Derek Irvine, vice president, strategy and consulting, Globoforce. “Using the WorkHuman conference as an opportunity to conduct its team off-site meeting, AlphaBEST brought more than 50 team members from different locations together. We sincerely thank AlphaBEST for their continued commitment to their employees.”

The conference’s focus on truly individualized employee treatment and recognition dovetails perfectly with AlphaBEST’s main 2017 focus, which is on employee retention. To help get to that improved retention goal, AlphaBEST will continue to give employees opportunities to change company processes, will enhance employee recognition practices, and will continue to invest in learning and training experiences such as WorkHuman, says Nee.

About AlphaBEST Education

AlphaBEST Education is a leading provider of before- and after-school programming currently serving 20,000 students across 12 states. With an emphasis on in-demand subjects such as STEM, world languages, visual arts, and physical fitness, AlphaBEST’s curriculum is designed to complement the learning being done in the classroom. For more information, visit http://www.alphabest.org.