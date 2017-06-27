Soft-Tex International Soft-Tex always impresses with their new products and technologies market after market... these recognitions are very well deserved

Soft-Tex International, the premier supplier of advanced memory foam & luxury sleep products, is pleased to announce a number of recent industry honors and accolades for several of its innovative sleep products for their superior construction, technology, innovation, and value.



“From our company’s inception, our aim has been to engineer the highest quality sleep products through a hyper focus on innovation and incorporating the latest sleep technologies,” said Soft-Tex CEO, Jeff Chilton. “We’re extremely honored to receive these recognitions and are proud to continue delivering on our mission to help consumers enjoy a better night’s sleep.” Industry veterans are also taking note of Soft-Tex’s innovative products: "Soft-Tex always impresses with their new products and technologies market after market... these recognitions are very well deserved," a senior Macy’s executive remarked.

Soft-Tex will be showcasing its award winning brands as well as many other new product & technology launches across multiple bedding categories at the Las Vegas Furniture Market July 30th to August 3rd, 2017 in showroom C1572. Appointments for the Soft-Tex Fifth Avenue Showroom in New York City are also available.

About Soft-Tex International

Founded in 1986 by Art and Harold Perry, Soft-Tex International manufactures and distributes some of the finest specialty sleep products available in the market. From our HQ in New York to our Shanghai operations and places in between, we continue to evolve and grow to meet the needs of our customers incorporating new technologies into our offerings and employing state-of-the-art facilities.

To learn more about Soft-Tex and its award winning brands, please visit: http://www.soft-tex.com.