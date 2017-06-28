Pursuant Wins Three Telly Awards in the 38th Annual Ceremony

Pursuant, a full-service, technology-enabled, data-driven fundraising agency serving nonprofit organizations, has been selected a multiple winner in the 38th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards named Pursuant as a silver winner for writing for commercials/marketing a bronze for videography and a bronze for editing. Since Pursuant’s inception, the company has been recognized for creative excellence with over 50 Telly Awards. Links to the award-winning creative are available below for viewing.

March of Dimes, “Dear Little One” - Silver for Writing for Commercials/Marketing (View here.)

FamilyLife, “FamilyLife 2016 Intentional Christmas” - Bronze for Videography (View here.)

CitySquare “CitySquare 2016 Night to Remember” - Bronze for Editing (View here.)

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 and is the premier award honoring outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video and films. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world.

“I’m humbled by the continued award-winning creative our team develops for the clients we partner with,” said Pursuant CEO Trent Ricker. “We couldn't be more proud of the commitment to well-told stories and dedication to client results that is represented in this recognition.”

For its 38th season, The Telly Awards will once again give the public the power to view and rate videos submitted as part of the People’s Telly Awards. In addition to recognition from the Silver Telly Council, the judging panel that selects the Telly Awards winners, the Internet community helps decide the People’s Telly Awards winners.

A prestigious judging panel of over 500 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents. The Silver Council evaluated entries to recognize distinction in creative work – entries do not compete against each other – rather entries are judged against a high standard of merit. Less than 10% of entries are chosen as Winners of the Silver Telly, the highest honor. Approximately 25% of entries are chosen as Winners of the Bronze Telly.

