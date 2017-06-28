Risk Integrity Safety Knowledge, Inc. (RISK, Inc.), a women-owned consulting company specializing in process safety support to the oil, gas chemical and petrochemical industries as well as agribusiness and food industries, is pleased to announce the official opening of their office in Sao Paulo Brazil to support clients in Brazil.

RISK has provided services, including PHA facilitation to facilities in Brazil over the past three years from their Houston based headquarters of RISK. Establishing a local office in Brazil provides the ability to invoice using local currency and use Brazilian based rates in place of US rates and currency which will lower costs for clients in Brazil.

“RISK has US based global clients with numerous facilities in Brazil. Those clients wanted the high level of quality support for their many Brazilian sites as they have been receiving from RISK for their US sites but without the US rates and travel cost,” said Janet Benaquisto, Marketing Director, “They have come to expect a certain level of consistency and documentation of results and did not want to compromise on safety. RISK has a unique approach combining thorough training and on-boarding of new staff with quality control verification to ensure consistent, high quality work product.”

The new office will also enable expansion to other clients who will benefit from quality process safety service offerings that bring the expertise of mature US safety programs to areas that have been underserved.

Erica Tao, Marketing Assistant, will continue to manage communications for the Brazilian office. Rene’ Murata, owner and CEO, is fluent in Portuguese and will continue to support technical work during the hiring and onboarding of local based staff. RISK looks forward to working with sites in Brazil from our new office.

About Risk Integrity Safety Knowledge, Inc.:

Risk Integrity Safety Knowledge, Inc. (RISK, Inc.) was started by a small group of professionals that saw a need for a higher level of quality and integrity in process safety management. This group, made up of engineers, process safety specialists, and others, set out to create a company of highly trained individuals that provide a full range of technical consulting, training, and staffing services for process safety and risk management. Key services include: PHA/LOPA facilitation (HAZOP, SWIFT/What-If, ETA, FTA, etc.), hazard analysis, risk analysis, auditing of process safety programs and best practices assessments for process safety improvement.

