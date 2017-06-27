METTLER TOLEDO to Exhibit at NIST International Forensics Symposium

As an exhibitor, METTLER TOLEDO will showcase highly sensitive and accurate analytical instruments and balances used to reveal what changes occurred during an incident and help reconstruct the sequence of events.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will host the second International Symposium on Forensic Science Error Management. The symposium will take place July 24-27 in Gaithersburg, MD. Speakers, panels, posters, and workshops will address ways to detect, measure, and mitigate forensic science errors.

With many eyes on forensics labs, weighing accuracy and performance should be top priorities. Accuracy is not just critical for compliance; it determines the quality of a lab's analysis used in support of evidence testimony. METTLER TOLEDO helps forensic scientists retain their laboratory's accreditation with ISO 17025 compliant solutions for measurement uncertainly and audit-proof documentation.

Make sure to stop by METTLER TOLEDO's table for a hands-on demonstration of the following products and solutions from the following product lines:



NIST aims to promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life. The symposium promises an eye-opening, candid appraisal of root causes and possible solutions while providing a forum for open dialog about this sensitive topic.

The International Symposium on Forensic Science Error Management will take place July 24-27 at NIST in Gaithersburg, MD. Learn more about our attendance at this show.

