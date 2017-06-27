TechXtend Named to CRN’s 2017 Solution Provider 500 List

Our team is to be commended for their ability to embrace and impact change, while continuing to provide the very best in customer service across all vertical segments,” stated Kevin Askew, VP and General Manager, TechXtend.

TechXtend, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) a leading value-added provider of safety and security, data center, client computing, disaster recovery and virtualization solutions today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named TechXtend, to its 2017 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.

CRN has also released its 2017 Solution Provider 500: Newcomers list, recognizing 58 companies making their debut in the Solution Provider 500 ranking this year.

“We are once again honored to be named to the CRN Solutions Provider 500. As we continue our evolution from a transactional catalog company to a total solutions provider, clients in the commercial and public sector have engaged TechXtend to provide multi-vendor solutions in the areas of Security, Virtualization and Data Center Infrastructure. We continue our strong relationships with best of breed publishers and manufacturers, as well as onboarding emerging technology partners, to bring increased value to our client base. Our team is to be commended for their ability to embrace and impact change, while continuing to provide the very best in customer service across all vertical segments,” stated Kevin Askew, VP and General Manager, TechXtend.

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes.”

The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at http://www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About TechXtend

TechXtend is a leading value-added provider of software, systems and solutions for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions across the United States and Canada. TechXtend challenges the status quo in information technology by offering innovative technology solutions that are better, faster and extend customers’ budgets, while delivering increased return on investment. We uniquely understand the challenges of commercial and public-sector clients to continue to innovate and deliver more to students, teachers, department heads and employees in the field, and across large campuses and organizations. TechXtend is a member of the CRN Tech Elite 250 and the CRN SP500.

TechXtend is a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Wayside is a publicly traded company since 1995 (NASDAQ: WSTG). For additional information, please visit http://www.techxtend.com, or call 800.441.1511. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter (@TechXtend and @TechXtendEDU).

About Wayside Technology Group

Parent company, Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) was founded in 1982. It is an integrated and unified technology company providing products and solutions for corporate resellers, VARs, and developers as well as business, government and educational entities. The company offers technology products from software publishers and manufacturers including Bluebeam Software, ExaGrid Systems, Flexera Software, GFI, Hewlett Packard, Infragistics, Intel Software, Lenovo, Micro Focus Software, Microsoft, Samsung, SmartBear Software, SolarWinds, Sophos, StorageCraft Technology, Super Micro Computer Inc., TechSmith, Unitrends, Veeam Software and VMware.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

