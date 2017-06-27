We’re happy to have an experienced dealer in Esra Construction to expand our service and support to the Indiana area. These are a great group of people that we look forward to working with to serve the local community

Guard-All Building Solutions is pleased to announce that Esra Industrial Construction has signed on as a dealer to serve the Indiana region.

Esra Industrial Construction will be the regional dealer and installer for Guard-All’s complete line of tension fabric buildings, including the Heritage and Centurion Series buildings. The addition of tension fabric buildings will complement the steel buildings that Esra Construction has had success with.

“We’re happy to have an experienced dealer in Esra Construction to expand our service and support to the Indiana area. These are a great group of people that we look forward to working with to serve the local community,” says Peter Bielefeld, President of Guard-All Building Solutions.

About Guard-All Building Solutions

Guard-All Building Solutions manufactures an innovative selection of tension fabric buildings. The Dallas, Texas based business produces highly engineered steel-framed fabric buildings, ranging from massive clear span structures to cost-effective temporary buildings. The modular nature of the company’s tension fabric buildings allows for quick installation, care-free maintenance, easy expansion and the ability to reach any length required. The company’s structures are in use across North America by a wide variety of markets; including industrial, commercial, municipal and agricultural.

If you would like further information about this press release or to schedule an interview with Peter Bielefeld, please contact Peter Bielefeld at pbielefeld(at)guard-all(dot)com or call 1-877-397-1594.