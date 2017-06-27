"USE THIS FOR THAT: YOUR EASY ESSENTIAL OIL GUIDEBOOK" debuts this week on Amazon in both ebook and paperback formats.

Knowing how to use essential oils just became easier with the new book "USE THIS FOR THAT! YOUR EASY ESSENTIAL OIL GUIDEBOOK" by Kathy Heshelow.

"Almost every day someone asks me "what do I use Lavender for" or "what is Frankincense best for" or "which essential oils are best for stress"." says author Kathy Heshelow, founder of Sublime Naturals. "I wrote this book to help make essential oils and their applications easy to understand."

The book includes a chapter overview on essential oils and aromatherapy. Chapter 2 focuses on 13 of the most common and well-used essential oils, and applies the book theme, USE THIS FOR THAT, to each. Chapter 3 focuses on wellness issues, such as stress, insomnia, coughs, colds, nausea, etc. and shares a number of essential oils that could help, with tips, recipes and background.

Heshelow is best selling author of a number of books, including "Essential Oils Have Super Powers", "The Crisis of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria and How Essential Oils Can Help", "Mind Body Spirit and Aromatherapy", and the popular "Break Sugar Cravings or Addiction, Feel Full, Lose Weight: An Astonishing Essential Oil Method." Her books and author news can be found on the new site,BooksByHeshelow, including the latest FREE GIVEAWAYS.

"I lived in Paris, France for 16 years, where aromatherapy is very common - even suggested by doctors. France is the birthplace of the modern era of essential oils, though they - or the aromatic plants they come from - have been used for centuries with great results," says Heshelow.

Pick up the book or ebook on Amazon.

