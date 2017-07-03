Hawthorne Cat Announces Summer Financing Offers for New Cat Machines

With over 60 years of industry experience, Hawthorne Cat provides quality service and solutions you can count on.

Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat® equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, announces new financing offers for the summer season. Purchase a new Cat machine by September 30, 2017 and receive 1.9% financing for 72 months or 0% financing for 48 months. The offer also includes a complimentary equipment protection plan.

Eligible machines for the 3 year/1,500 hour powertrain and hydraulics equipment protection plan include Skid Steer Loaders, Multi Terrain Loaders, Compact Track Loaders, Compact Wheel Loaders, and Mini Hydraulic Excavators. An extended 3 year/3,000 hour powertrain and hydraulics equipment protection plan is available for Backhoe Loaders, Small Wheel Loaders, Small Track-Type Tractors, and Telehandlers.

According to Sales Manager Ross Farmer, “Get ready for the summer season and upgrade your fleet with a new Cat machine.” Farmer continues, “Hawthorne Cat will help you get the equipment you want with the protection you need.”

Shane Oliveira, Hawaii Region Sales Manager, says, “With over 60 years of industry experience, Hawthorne Cat provides quality service and solutions you can count on.” Oliveira continues, “Our personalized customer experience and the best selection of industry-leading products make us the best choice for your business. Give us a call so we can show you The Hawthorne Cat Difference.”

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving and power generation. For more on Hawthorne Cat, visit http://www.hawthornecat.com.