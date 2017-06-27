According to the International Franchise Association, there are nearly 800,000 small businesses that are franchised, providing a pathway to entrepreneurship within a proven system. Since Singer Sewing Machines became the first franchise brand in 1851, the franchise model has continued to grow steadily. For three decades, FranNet has helped thousands of individuals find their perfect franchise match through one-on-one business consultations. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, FranNet announced a scholarship program to help potential entrepreneurs achieve their dreams of business ownership.

To inspire the next generation of would-be business owners, FranNet’s scholarship contest asks college students to envision themselves as future business owners and share what that looks like to them. To be automatically entered for a chance to win a $10,000 scholarship, students can snap a selfie and post it on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook with the hashtag #MyFutureSelfie from now until 11:59 p.m. EST on September 4, 2017*. One winner this year will receive a one-time $10,000 scholarship paid directly to his or her school. Two subsequent $10,000 winners will be selected in 2018 and 2019.

“We have been helping entrepreneurs realize their dreams of the freedom and success associated with business ownership for 30 years," said Jania Bailey, CEO of FranNet. "We can think of no better way to celebrate this exciting milestone than by helping to pay for the education of deserving college students and budding entrepreneurs to put them down a path to business ownership.”

Forbes.com reported that Americans owe more than $1.3 trillion in student loan debt, with the average student in the Class of 2016 owing $37,172, up six percent from 2015.

“Student loan debt has reached massive proportions and we are looking forward to doing our part in making three students’ debt a little less daunting,” Bailey added.

For official rules and to learn more about the scholarship, please visit https://www.frannet.com/30th-anniversary/.

ABOUT FRANNET:

FranNet is North America’s most respected leader in matching individuals with franchise ownership opportunities. Founded in 1987, FranNet has more than 100 experienced consultants across the United States, Canada and Germany. FranNet uses a proprietary profiling and consultative process to determine a business model unique to each client’s goals, skill sets and interests, and has matched thousands of prospective business owners to rewarding small business franchise opportunities. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, FranNet is the only locally-owned and operated franchised consulting firm.

*The contest is open to legal residents of the United States or Canada (excluding Quebec) who are or will be full-time students in fall 2017 at an accredited college or university in the same areas and are studying any major recognized by the school as of the start of the Competition Period.