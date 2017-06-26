Official Statement from Cellino & Barnes

Cellino & Barnes continues to grow, continues to advertise, and continues to aggressively fight for our clients. Our attorneys and the support team at Cellino & Barnes continue to provide unwavering commitment to each and every client to help get them the best result possible.

In fact, in one Cellino & Barnes trial in a New York court room this past month, our lawyer and our injured client received a jury verdict of over $600,000. Just months after the insurance only offered $85,000 for the motorcycle accident.

Cellino & Barnes continues to grow, continues to advertise, and continues to aggressively fight for our clients.

As one of the largest personal injury law firms in the country, Cellino & Barnes has experienced strong growth and momentum in recent years, and looks forward to helping existing and new clients with their personal injury needs.

Background on Cellino & Barnes:

Cellino & Barnes is a personal injury firm that focuses exclusively on accident cases. They have helped thousands of injured victims from all fifty states recover more than $2 billion in settlements and verdicts.

The firm has nine office locations in the U.S. including offices in Rochester, Buffalo, New York City, Long Island, Los Angeles, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area.