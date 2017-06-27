PRO Unlimited offers solutions for contingent labor management, 1099/co-employment risk management, & third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent. PRO Unlimited was given the highest score in Gartner’s 2017 Critical Capabilities for Services Procurement Solutions report; specifically for the Contingent Workforce Management Use Case.

PRO Unlimited, a global innovator of contingent workforce management software and services, announced today that it was given the highest score in Gartner’s 2017 Critical Capabilities for Services Procurement Solutions report; specifically for the Contingent Workforce Management Use Case. PRO’s Vendor Management System (VMS) received a 4.50 out of 5.0 score in this category. To access the report, click here.

PRO’s VMS “Wand” users believe the following key areas contributed to the company’s high scores:



Mobile VMS App: Wand’s fully native mobile VMS applications for iPhone, Android, Tablet, and Apple Watch are the industry’s first and highest-rated by end users

Self-sourced Contract Talent Module: Wand’s “Private Talent Network” offers the most robust features/functions for managing client-sourced contingent labor

Contract Labor Rate Management Tools: Wand’s real-time contingent labor rate/benchmarking tools outpace all others

Candidate Comparison Capabilities: Wand’s intelligent candidate comparison functions deliver the most streamlined and user-friendly interface

“We feel it is an honor to be recognized with the highest score for the Contingent Workforce Management Use Case by a respected analyst firm such as Gartner,” commented Ted Sergott, PRO Unlimited’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “For us, it is a direct result of PRO’s commitment to providing the most innovative, capable, and forward-looking Vendor Management System, Wand, with a comprehensive suite of Managed Services Program offerings.”

About PRO Unlimited

PRO Unlimited, through its purely vendor-neutral Managed Services Program (MSP) and Vendor Management Software (VMS) solutions, helps organizations address the costs, risks, and quality issues associated with managing a contingent workforce. A pioneer and innovator in the VMS and MSP space, PRO offers solutions for e-procurement and management of contingent labor, 1099/co-employment risk management, and third-party payroll for client- sourced contract talent.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Services Procurement Solutions, 23 March 2017

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.