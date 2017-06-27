I could not be more proud of the dedicated staff who continue to put patients and families first and help us provide the safest care with the best possible outcomes.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital once again ranked as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report in the in its 2017-18 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

The hospital ranked in three pediatric specialty areas, including:



#30 Cardiology & Heart Surgery

#40 Orthopedics

#43 Neurology & Neurosurgery

Johns Hopkins All Children’s was the only children’s hospital on Florida’s West Coast that made the list.

“Over the past several years, Johns Hopkins All Children’s has transformed from a clinical hospital to the leading pediatric academic health system in the region and these rankings further demonstrate the progress we’re making,” said Jonathan Ellen, M.D., president and vice dean at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. “I could not be more proud of the dedicated staff who continue to put patients and families first and help us provide the safest care with the best possible outcomes. As our organization grows, we’ll continue to stand at the forefront of discovery, leading innovative research to cure and prevent childhood diseases and training a new generation of pediatric experts.”

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals rankings help parents determine where to get the best medical care for their children. Rankings are based on clinical data and an annual survey of pediatric specialists and considers clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery and compliance with best practices.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s shares the honor of ranking as a top children’s hospital with the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore which ranked in 10 specialty areas placing them on the Best Children's Hospitals 2017-18 Honor Roll. Specialists at both hospitals regularly collaborate on treatment and research initiatives.

This year’s rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2018” guidebook and available on newsstands September 12.

