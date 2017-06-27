2017 trends show that market research must be agile: responsive, reactive, and adaptive, and be as fast as technology evolves.

Civicom Marketing Research Services was a featured Gold Sponsor and speaker at the GreenBook Insight Innovation Exchange (IIeX) North America this year, with Global Vice President Rebecca West speaking on the Top Ten Trends in Marketing Research for 2017, representing Civicom MRS as a leading global facilitator of market research projects using telephone and web-enabled tools.

Trends in marketing research is a well-talked about topic in this community, and given the impact of fast-paced developments in research and technology these recent years, what Civicom’s Rebecca West tackled in her presentation struck a significant chord with the market research audience at IIeX.

Speculations were made in years past whether market research industry evolution can keep pace with technology getting smarter and businesses turning to automated tools. Current trends point out that there is an increased application of automation capabilities – market researchers now have big data tools that can automate parts of the insight discovery process, therefore reducing or eliminating time consuming methods. There is also a demand for analytic tools for qualitative content that can churn out quick but direct and compelling reports - a demand necessitated by the desire in the industry for shorter, faster, and easier ways to explain insights through data.

Researchers now also employ methods that enable close bonding, engaging with participants in long term, open-ended online communities, or achieving the bonding objective through utilizing user-friendly self-directed mobile research apps. Market researchers now also heavily use observational mobile ethnography apps in combination with other web-based tools that bring clients, moderators, and participants closer together wherever they are in the globe.

With the rise of augmented and virtual reality tools, market researchers find themselves developing immersive methods revolving around AR and VR, allowing respondents to interact with a 3D environment while also allowing researchers to measure their non-conscious reactions. Passive information collection systems are on the rise with consumers more and more getting into the ‘Internet of Things’ and wearable tech. This allows for the effortless capture of accurate lifestyle and behavior data, as opposed to using the traditional time consuming face-to-face interviews or long online surveys, which employ often less accurate self-reporting.

Thanks to improved technology infrastructure worldwide, globalization continues to expand through enhanced communication and technological capabilities, and market researchers are able to delve into richer experiences and global insights as they are able to reach more diverse panels in shorter time. However, market researchers are faced with changing shifts in the geopolitical climate and changes in government policies all over the world that have the potential to affect and even disrupt the sharing and gathering of data.

The persistent theme in this year’s market research trends relays that the ability to be agile is a necessity for survival. Agile is no longer just a buzzword but is now a requirement. When adapting to consumer behavior, with continuous feedback now available, it is a must to be responsive, reactive, and adaptive. Just as with emerging and future technological trends, market researchers find their roles changing and adapting to the evolving need. Indeed, the Road Runner had it right: be agile or be run off the cliff.

About IIeX North America

Insight Innovation eXchange (IIeX) is a global conference series which is part of the Insight Innovation platform, brought to the marketplace by industry information leader GreenBook. IIeX is singularly focused on advancing the business value of insights. It showcases the very best from inside and outside the market research realm with a focus on technology innovation, thought leadership, collaboration and networking. IIeX North America features TED-Talk-style presentations and panels on the future of market research, innovations in disruptive technology, and creating an understanding of how others are successfully leveraging emerging research methods.

