Gilbane Building Company, a nationally recognized leader in construction of K-12 education facilities, joined the Enfield High School Building Committee, community leaders, students, faculty and residents recently for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the renovated Enfield High School.

“We are truly pleased with the entire team that executed this project. Their commitment to caring, not just about the actual construction program, but the students, the community and the overall safety of all involved was stellar. Thank you to Gilbane for their leadership and dedication in taking on this challenging program for the Town of Enfield,” noted Randy Daigle, Enfield High School Building Committee Chairman.

Gilbane served as construction manager at-risk for the renovations at Enfield High School. The consolidated high school encompasses a new 106,000 SF addition for science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), a 14,000 SF music addition, and an expansion of the cafeteria, kitchen, physical education and health departments. The remainder of the school was fully renovated within the state of Connecticut renovate-like-new requirements, which requires all aspects of the building and site to be updated to current codes including the state’s high performance standards for energy. The “like new” statute mandates a minimum life expectancy of 20 years for the entire building.

“The addition and renovations were executed while the school was occupied by students and faculty. A detailed plan and strategy was created well in advance of the start of construction for the $100 million renovation and addition which serves approximately 1,700 students,” notes Gilbane Project Executive, Amar Shamas “The execution of this plan was instrumental to safely maintain school operations during construction, maintain control of the construction site, and be respectful to the surrounding neighbors and community.”

