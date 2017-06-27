“With the influx of people moving to Raleigh for work in the technology sector alone, it’s a fantastic time for Rent Estate investors to scoop up SFR properties in the area,” said Renters Warehouse CEO, Kevin Ortner.

Renters Warehouse, one of the largest and highest reviewed property management companies in America, is announcing the opening of its second North Carolina office, located in Raleigh.

The Raleigh office officially opened its doors on May 1st, 2017 with Mike Bean at the helm as Sales Director and Adam Baltzer, who has over six years of property management experience, will be his first Rent Estate™ Advisor. “Raleigh is currently seeing over 50 people a day moving into the area,” explained Bean. “Between the Research Triangle Park and a number of technology companies in the area, the rental market is very strong.”

To date, the Raleigh office has 150 doors under management and Bean and his team expect that number to grow quickly. They’re excited to be bringing on local Rent Estate Advisors in the very near future. “There’s a lot of growth opportunities in the market which will necessitate the need for service and staffing expansion soon. We’re very excited,” shared Bean.

North Carolina and Raleigh in particular are currently a relocation hotspot. The cost of living is quite low compared to Connecticut or New York and the job market is fantastic. Many families are moving from all over the country to Raleigh for work and choosing to rent until they’re able to find the perfect home to buy. Of course, there’s also the fantastic weather allowing locals to experience all four seasons.

“With the influx of people moving to Raleigh for work in the technology sector alone, it’s a fantastic time for Rent Estate investors to scoop up SFR properties in the area,” said Renters Warehouse CEO, Kevin Ortner. “The wealth creation possibilities as these tech corporations continue to grow is not only endless for investors, it’s the perfect opportunity for those who may be considering their first Rent Estate investment.”

