Your first day as a visitor in a new city is very exciting but can also be frustrating if you don’t know what’s around you. It is an issue every Toronto visitor faces when they arrive: you check in to your hotel or extended stay apartment, you are likely tired and jet-lagged, and you need to find a good quality cafe nearby, grocery store, pharmacy or a restaurant to grab a quick bite to eat. To improve your first day in the city, Toronto Boutique Apartments, one of the best providers of Toronto furnished apartments as ranked by blogto.com, has launched a series of ‘Micro-Neighbourhood Guides’ to help visitors find the best places around them (and places to avoid), all within a 5-minute walking distance.

The idea came to us after many furnished apartment Toronto clients told us that they wished they had a quick, simple guide just to show them everything that is right around their furnished condo. On your first day the last thing you want to is to walk block after block searching for the best sushi restaurant, or the pharmacy that is open late and getting lost in the process. You also do not want to use your out-of-town phone data for this purpose, and your guidebook probably does not cover your area in such detail.

This is a completely new type of neighbourhood guide: it only covers a 2-block radius, or everything within a 5-minute walk, and includes not just recommended cafe’s, shops and restaurants but also essential services like pharmacies that are open late, or where the cleanest bathroom in the area is located - it’s your complete survival guide.

Each Micro-Guide includes curated places that we love and recommend, and places that we feel are frankly over-rated and you may want to avoid. Whether you are visiting or a local resident exploring a new neighbourhood in Toronto, you can use these Micro-Guides to have a better experience.

The first series of Micro-Guides is for Yorkville from the corner of Yorkville and Bellair St, King St West at King and Spadina Ave, and Downtown at King and Bay Street. They come in digital format and post cards. You can find them on our site and simply save them as images on your phone, or you can pick them up at local cafe’s and shops in the neighbourhoods we cover.

