Portland Trail Blazers Improve Mobile Experience

The Portland Trail Blazers announced today they will continue to develop their mobile fan experience in the off-season. The have teamed up with Venuetize, a mobile-first platform, specializing in deep third party integrations and location-detection for contextual awareness, to enhance the official team app. Venuetize and the Blazers will work together a second time to include additional features into the Blazers’ multi-phased app development strategy.

“User adoption is critical for the app’s success,” said Nimish Shrivastava, CTO of Venuetize. “A phased approach allows fans to have a learning curve when engaging with all the features and functions that can exist within an app like the Portland Trail Blazers. Our phased approach allows our customers to win over their fans year after year.”

One of the core upgrades to the Blazers mobile app this off-season is upgrading location detection services, enabling a more personal, relevant, and contextual experience for the fans before, during and after games. Any fan at the game, who has previously downloaded the mobile app, will receive notifications, coupons, discounts and messages according to their opt-in preferences and settings.

New location and proximity features include finding your friends at the arena, scavenger hunts to make an interactive experience, image recognition at various points throughout the arena, and will integrate with certain wearables, like fitbit devices.

“The internal process and project management during phase one was magnificent and helped us accomplish much in a short amount of time. Venuetize kept us true to deadlines and schedules,” said TJ Ansley, Director of Digital Experience for the Portland Trail Blazers. “We are excited to continue to build our mobile experience for our fans.”

The Blazers app will be adding additional features to make the game-day experience smooth and seamless. Through the Venuetize platform, the Blazers are making it easier for fans to find and pay for parking through the app via mobile wallet. It will be easier to purchase food & beverages and merchandise during the games. Loyalty points and rewards will continue to be earned and redeemed through purchases via the mobile wallet of the Blazers app.

“We are honored to continue to work with the Portland Trail Blazers on such an ambitious project and to power their next-generation mobile strategy,” said Karri Zaremba, Co-Founder & COO of Venuetize. “The Blazers are a great, forward-thinking organization and we look forward to working with them for many years.”

Phase two of the Portland Trail Blazers integrated mobile app will be available for iPhone and Android users for the 2017 NBA season.

About the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers organization is the NBA franchise in Portland, Oregon. The Blazers play in the Moda Center, located in downtown Portland. For more information regarding the Portland Trail Blazers, please see their official website, http://www.nba.com/blazers/.

About Venuetize

We are innovators in people engagement for businesses where large groups of people congregate. Venuetize is a mobile-first platform as a service, leveraging an integrated ecosystem that optimizes the intersection of personalized data, marketing analytics, relevant/targeted content, and interactive technologies in order to acquire, retain, and monetize loyal user bases across multiple market verticals. Venuetize’s platform specializes in deep third party integrations and location-detection for contextual awareness. Venuetize was established in 2014 as a means of capitalizing on the highly fragmented market around the venue-based sports and entertainment industry. For more information, please visit http://www.venuetize.com or follow the company on Twitter @Venuetize.

