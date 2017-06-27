Fake News Infographic

47% said that they either were not sure or could not tell the difference between what is real news and what is fake news

Phoenix Marketing International (http://phoenixmi.com/), a premier global marketing services firm, today released insights around viewer and reader perceptions on what is real and what is fake when it comes to the news. Phoenix has found that over half (55%) of adults 18-64 say they feel that major news organizations produce both real and fake news. This is especially true of those who voted for President Trump in last year’s election, as 71% of his supporters said they feel this way compared to 45% of those who voted for Hillary Clinton.

Increasing access to information has fueled concerns of “fake news.” “Fake news” is indeed a real thing. But is it really an issue? According to Phoenix, the answer is yes.

“News outlets could lose the trust of the American public by publishing what some believe to be combinations of real and fake news,” comments Edye Twer, President of Phoenix’s Converged Technology & Media Practice. “This possibility is especially dangerous because nearly one-half of Americans do not feel confident in their ability to tell the difference between real and fake news. Given this, it is increasingly important for news sources to position themselves as trustworthy sources and against fake news in an effort to make viewers feel comfortable relying on them for accurate updates.”

Additional findings from the study include:



60% or more of those who watch or read ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, BBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOXNEWS, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, or USA Today on a daily basis for news and information, felt the statement, “It is true that major news organizations produce both real and fake news.” described how they felt.

Respondents aged 55-64, particularly women, were the least likely to feel they could spot fake news.

The results presented in this report are from Phoenix’s Consumer Convergence 360 Study (C-360), a unique research offering that provides clients with deep insights into how technology and media are impacting the home and business lives of customers and end users. These studies are conducted online among a nationally representative sample of 18-64 year olds. Results presented in this report are from Q1 of 2017.

