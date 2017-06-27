Hoonuit Calls for Educators to Become a Learning Ambassador

We’re inspired by providing districts with the tools educators need to make their classrooms better, and the expansion of the Learning Ambassador program is the perfect continuation of that.

Hoonuit, the catalyst for education excellence through data analytics and professional development, has made a call for educators to join its network of Learning Ambassadors at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference. The purpose of the program is to a build a community of educators who will collaborate and grow through the support and mentorship of fellow members.

“We’re inspired by providing districts with the tools educators need to make their classrooms better, and the expansion of the Learning Ambassador program is the perfect continuation of that,” Paul Hesser, CEO at Hoonuit said. “Collaboration is a central part of education – we want to serve as a mechanism to encourage educators from various subject areas and experience levels to apply and engage with the community around them.”

Learning Ambassadors will have access to a community of connected educators, and also be recognized for what they do to support learners. Throughout each individual’s time as a Learning Ambassador, Hoonuit will spotlight various ambassador presentations, shared resources, blog posts and more. At its core, the program is focused on investing in these leading educators to broaden each member’s knowledge and reach in the larger education community, creating an invaluable feedback loop for continuous improvement.

“Just like the Hoonuit framework, the Ambassador program is looking for those who share the same mission to LearnIt, DoIt, ShareIt and ProveIt,” Andrea Gronberg, VP of Marketing at Hoonuit, said. “Our Learning Ambassadors will explore and discuss topics of their interest, while also being able to familiarize themselves with new technologies and classroom strategies. It really is a great opportunity because we understand that educators are truly each other’s best resource given their unparalleled dedication to their students and each other.”

Learn more about the Learning Ambassador program by visiting booth 3441 at ISTE or apply now.

