Ben Arbeiter Named Midwest Sales Director

bidadoo, the largest and most trusted business and industrial auction service on the world's largest online auction marketplace, is excited to announce the appointment of Ben Arbeiter as Midwest Sales Director.

Arbeiter is responsible for driving customer’s success through bidadoo's remarketing and auction services. He is also managing bidadoo's growing customer footprint within the Midwest region. Further, he will expand a dynamic sales team to keep pace with the shifting demands of the online auction marketplace.

“Joining bidadoo has been a great decision for my career. We have a tremendous customer and employee-centric culture here. Doing the right thing for our customers and employees is what matters to our company - not just shareholder value,” says Arbeiter. “I am excited to expand the team in the Midwest and bring the best value for our customers.”

Customers are also enthused by working with Ben and bidadoo: “I have been doing business with Ben and bidadoo auctions since Ben has joined the company. I have been very impressed with the professionalism, communication, and efficiency of our transactions,” says Jim Cox, President at Casey Equipment Company.

Arbeiter joins bidadoo from BlueLine Rental, where he served as District Sales Manager. During his tenure at BlueLine Rental, Arbeiter was responsible for seven branches and 17 sales representatives with over $75 million in fleet in the Houston Metro area. Prior to BlueLine Rental, Arbeiter held sales positions at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, progressing from Territory Manager to Regional Sales Manager. Preceding those positions, he served as Territory Manager for NES Rentals. Arbeiter holds a Bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness Economics from Southern Illinois University.

About bidadoo

bidadoo is the largest and most trusted business and industrial auction service on the world's largest online auction marketplace - eBay. bidadoo works with leading equipment companies to remarket used equipment, trucks, and capital assets. For over 14 years bidadoo has been a trusted source of heavy equipment and trucks around the world. Our weekly online auctions feature trusted, quality equipment from some of the world's largest equipment manufacturers, dealers, fleet and equipment owners, contractors, and government agencies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.