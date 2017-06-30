From June 30 until July 4, 2017, travelers can enjoy 40 percent off the best room rates plus a complimentary room upgrade at Divi Resorts.

As the 4th of July approaches, travelers have the opportunity to book inexpensive getaways in the Caribbean. Divi Resorts, the vacation expert of the Caribbean, is offering 40 percent off stays at their resorts, in addition to a complimentary room upgrade. Travelers can book a vacation with Divi for as low as $107 per night (room-only) or $150 per person per night (all-inclusive)* from June 30 until July 4, 2017.

Divi Resorts boasts stylish accommodations, friendly service and prime locations among the most picturesque surroundings on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. Many vacationers choose Divi for romantic getaways, indulgent escapes or simply an affordable place for the family to unwind. Kids stay, eat and play for free at Divi Resorts,** allowing families to save even more.

Most Divi Resorts are all-suite properties, so guests are able to stretch out. Suites range in size from studios to two-bedrooms, and offer fully equipped kitchens, spacious living rooms and dining areas and private balconies or patios with ocean, pool or garden views. Each resort is also packed with amenities like freshwater pools—some with swim-up bars, as well as numerous on-site restaurants, tennis courts, complimentary kids’ activity clubs, water sports centers and indulgent spas.

During this limited-time offer, rates are as follows:

On Aruba:

-Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $176 per night (Rates apply for travel September 2 though December 22, 2017)

-Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $145 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $193 per person per night (Rates apply for travel August 12 through December 22, 2017)

-Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $128 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $167 per person per night (Rates apply for travel August 12 through December 22, 2017)

On Barbados:

-Divi Southwinds Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $107 per night (Rates apply for travel July 1 through December 22, 2017)

On Bonaire:

-Divi Flamingo Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $128 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $150 per person per night (Rates apply for travel August 13 through December 22, 2017)

On St. Croix:

-Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort: all-inclusive rates start at $152 per person per night (Rates apply for travel July 1 through December 22, 2017)

On St. Maarten:

-Divi Little Bay Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $141 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $164 per person per night (Rates apply for travel August 5 though December 22, 2017)

The 4th of July specials from Divi Resorts can be booked online at http://www.diviresorts.com or by calling 1-800-367-3484.

*All-inclusive rates are based on double occupancy.

**Kids Eat & Stay Free Program has a limit of one child per one paying adult, maximum of two children per room, based on double occupancy, for a minimum of three nights. Offer is valid on new reservations only on all nightly rates. Kids dining options for breakfast, lunch and dinner are chosen from children's menu. This offer is not combinable with vacation ownership weeks, all-inclusive packages, dive packages, spa packages or golf packages. All-Inclusive Kids Stay & Eat Free pricing and age options vary.

About Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts is the vacation expert of the Caribbean, with a collection of eight premium resorts spanning the five stunning Caribbean islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. With both hotel and vacation ownership options, the resorts provide a multitude of vacation pleasures, from relaxing on white sand beaches and indulging in spa services, to embarking on scuba diving adventures and perfecting one’s golf swing. Vacation ownership is available through the Divi Vacation Club, a flexible, points-based product. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com. For more information on the Divi Vacation Club, visit http://www.divivacationclub.com. Use of the Divi Resorts registered brand is licensed.

