Woodrow Bellamy III, Editor for Avionics Magazine was awarded the ‘Bill Gunston Technology Writer of the Year Award' at the Aerospace Media Dinner and Awards. The event was held on June 18, 2017 on the eve of the Paris Air Show, and celebrated excellence in aerospace journalism and publishing throughout the year.

Throughout the year, Bellamy has provided insights and detailed analysis on a range of topics including innovations on the evolution of avionics technologies, the 'connected aircraft', NextGen and SESAR, global air traffic management modernization, and more.

